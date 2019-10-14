Clear skies and highs around 73 degrees are in the forecast Monday for Topeka and vicinity.

A slightly cooler day is on tap Tuesday, with highs only reaching the lower-60s.

Wednesday should be cooler yet, as highs should top out in the upper-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Monday, Columbus Day: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

• Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.