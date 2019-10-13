Four public school districts are at least partially within the city of Hutchinson, but voters will find competitive races light in the Nov. 5 general election.

In the four districts, the ballot candidates are:

Hutchinson USD 308: Four at-large seats are open and the four incumbents, Valarie Gibson-Smith, Randall Gray, Gregory G. Meredith, and Lance Patterson, are seeking new terms. The only non-incumbent on the ballot is Ron Fisher.Haven USD 312: Bryce Matteson, John Whitesel, and Jessica Schmidt are running unopposed for school board positions. No candidate filed for the fourth seat.Buhler USD 313: Tim Lackey, Miranda Engelken, and Matt McCabe are running unopposed for positions in the district. The district’s at-large seat has two candidates vying: Matt Atherton and Todd Carr.Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309: Four seats are up and Dan Schweizer and Valorie Garcia are running unopposed for their positions; Mike Apfel is the only ballot candidate for the South Hutchinson-area seat on the board but Larry Meadows is running a write-in campaign; The district’s one at-large seat has two candidates: Jason Ontjes and Gordon Roth.

The News asked the nine candidates who filed to run and are in competitive ballot races to complete a survey. Their answers appear in today’s edition.

Hutchinson Community College

Voters throughout the county also will elect members to the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees.

Running unopposed for area positions on the board are Terry Bisbee, Robert L. Snyder, and David Bruce Marshall. The only candidate for the board’s at-large seat is Maurice “Mo” Penny.

Fairfield, Pretty Prairie

Two Reno County school districts - Fairfield USD 310 and Pretty Prairie USD 311 - each have four at-large seats open and drew the most candidates.

On the ballot in Fairfield USD are Luke Bauman, Jim Combs, Morgan L. Haumont, Eric Kennedy, Jennifer Pugh, Jason Smyth, and Steven C. Westfahl.

Running in Pretty Prairie USD are Jeffery M. DeFrain, Makele Goering, Pete Haflich, Priscilla Hoyt, Sarah Kate Krehbiel, Daniel Kristek, Leon McDaniel, and Jeffrey Welker.