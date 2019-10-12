The Hutchinson Unified School District 308 Board of Education will consider at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting at the Administration Center, 1520 N. Plum St., a proposal to spend $392,356 on a soccer practice fields renovation project.

This represents Phase II and Phase III of the overall project.

Phase I included renovation of the soccer game field, as well as the baseball practice infield, and carried a cost of $351,269 when it came to the board in June 2018. It won approval on a 4-3 vote. Voting for that capital outlay expenditure were: Tad Dower, Valarie Gibson-Smith, Lance Patterson and Anette Roberson. Voting no were: Kail Denison, Greg Meredith and Randall Gray.

Turf Solutions, of McPherson, is the vendor identified for the soccer fields project.

It “is the only local vendor that is able to perform the scope of work that has been prescribed and only local vendor that has experience with similar projects. District administration has been satisfied with the efforts to complete our game field project and impressed with the professionalism of the Turf Solutions staff,” according to a USD 308 staff memo to the school board.

These next phases would remove the existing turf on the practice fields on the north and south ends of the soccer complex at E. 23rd Avenue and Severance Street. The site would be graded, new irrigation equipment would be installed; and Bermuda grass would be planted. Applying herbicide and grow-in maintenance would be part of the contract.

If authorized, work would begin in spring 2020.