HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Friday’s results
NON-AREA GAMES
Andale 50, Wichita Collegiate 7
Andover Central 41, Great Bend 7
Arkansas City 9, Andover 6
Ashland 79, Fowler 33
Attica-Argonia 58, Oxford 12
Axtell 28, Hanover 26
Blue Valley North 20, Blue Valley Southwest 3
Blue Valley Northwest 32, Blue Valley West 14
Belle Plaine 13, Fredonia 6
Bonner Springs 63, Baldwin 6
Bucklin 54, Stafford 16
Buhler 48, Circle 0
Burlington 20, Iola 6
Cedar Vale-Dexter 58, West Elk 8
Center, Mo. 34, Independence 7
Central Burden 36, Oswego 20
Centralia 58, Northern Heights 19
Chanute 42, Fort Scott 21
Cheney 12, Haven 0
Cherryvale 29, Douglass 0
Cimarron 17, Lakin 14
Clearwater 62, Wichita Trinity 0
Columbus 42, Parsons 13
DeSoto 28, Basehor-Linwood 16
Derby 56, Hutchinson 7
Doniphan West 54, Wetmore 7
Elkhart 35, Syracuse 0
Emporia 98, Topeka Highland Park 16
Eudora 35, Ottawa 0
Eureka 45, Neodesha 0
Frontenac 34, Caney 6
Galena 61, Baxter Springs 13
Garden Plain 57, Chaparral 20
Hesston 41, Rock Creek 28
Holcomb 19, Kingman 0
Hooker, Okla. 54, Stanton County 12
Hugoton 21, Pratt 7
Humboldt 20, Riverton 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Fairfield 0
Hutchinson Trinity 54, Wichita Independent 0
Ingalls 62, Satanta 16
Jayhawk Linn 38, Northeast Arma 12
Jefferson West 8, Perry-Lecompton 3
KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 7
KC Washington 26, KC Wyandotte 18
Kiowa County 30, South Gray 26
Lansing 38, KC Harmon 0
Larned 21, Nickerson 16
Lawrence 40, SM South 21
Lawrence Free State 28, Olathe South 7
Lebo 28, Chase County 26
Little River 48, Macksville 0
Louisburg 41, Atchison 12
Lyndon 22, Jefferson North 12
Madison-Hamilton 74, Valley Falls 12
Maize South 10, Goddard-Eisenhower 0
Manhattan 31, Junction City 28
Marysville 60, Royal Valley 28
Medicine Lodge 38, Udall 6
Minneola 60, Chase 8
Moscow 39, Rolla 20
Moundridge 56, St. John 0
Mulvane 28, Rose Hill 20
Nemaha Central 34, Riverside 21
Ness City 32, Spearville 26
Norwich 64, Burrton 6
Olathe East 14, SM West 6
Olathe North 77, SM East 49
Olathe West 48, KC Turner 14
Olpe 55, Bluestem 0
Onaga 54, Blue Valley Randolph 8
Paola 43, KC Piper 16
Pawnee Heights 47, Deerfield 26
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Yates Center 0
Prairie View 41, Girard 27
Pratt Skyline 46, Central Plains 0
Riley County 48, Council Grove 0
Rossville 49, St. Marys 6
Sabetha 35, Holton 13
St. Paul 62, Marmaton Valley 16
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Lenexa St. James 21
Santa Fe Trail 25, Wellsville 19
Sedgwick 42, Meade 0
Shawnee Heights 10, Leavenworth 7
Shawnee Maranatha 44, Burlingame 12
Shawnee Mill Valley 31, Pittsburg 0
SM Miege 41, Blue Valley Stilwell 23
SM Northwest 42, Olathe Northwest 20
Silver Lake 62, West Franklin 0
South Barber 48, Otis-Bison 0
South Central 52, Caldwell 6
Southeast Cherokee 42, Erie 22
Southwestern Heights 26, Lyons 12
Sterling 55, Ellinwood 13
Tonganoxie 41, Spring Hill 0
Topeka 42, Topeka Washburn Rural 28
Topeka Hayden 57, KC Ward 6
Ulysses 28, Newkirk, Okla. 6
Uniontown 20, Pleasanton 14
Valley Center 31, Goddard 14
Valley Heights 64, Wabaunsee 20
Wamego 49, Hiawatha 6
Wellington 21, Labette County 0
Wichita Carroll 23, Wichita Kapaun 13
Wichita East 48, Liberal 12
Wichita Northwest 52, Garden City 2
Wichita Southeast 18, Wichita Campus 6
Winfield 17, El Dorado 0