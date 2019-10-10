When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners were briefed on plans to issue temporary notes to help finance road projects.

When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners were briefed on plans to issue temporary notes to help finance road projects.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said at the planned pace of dust abatement, or road paving, projects, the county government will not take in enough sales tax money to pay for the projects during the period of construction.

He said temporary notes can be used to fund the projects.

Commissioners met with David Arteberry, senior vice president of the investment banking firm George K. Baum & Company.

He reviewed a proposed schedule for issuing temporary notes.

“We’re talking about short-term notes,” he said.

He said sales tax money later can be used to pay off the notes to the extent possible. If there is not enough sales tax money to pay off the notes, longer-term bonds also can be issued to redeem the temporary notes.

In 2015, voters in Leavenworth County approved the 20-year renewal of a countywide sales tax. At the time, commissioners proposed using revenue for the sales tax to support three specific road projects as well as improvements to the county’s secondary road system, future capital needs and economic development.

The County Commission previously has issued more than $20 million in bonds to pay for road improvements and other projects.

Arteberry said some of the bond debt has been paid off. But the county still has a little less than $19 million in outstanding bonds.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said the county has spent much of the money from the bonds for road projects and industrial parks. She said about $4 million currently is available from the earlier bonds and sales tax revenue.

She said the temporary notes would be issued for less than $10 million.

Under the timeline proposed by Arteberry, commissioners will be able to adopt a resolution Oct. 23 for the sale of temporary notes.

Bids for the temporary notes would be received Nov. 19. And commissioners would pass a final resolution for the sale of temporary notes when they meet the following day.

The funds would become available in December.

