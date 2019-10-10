NORTH NEWTON – Bethel College has switched categories in the annual “U.S. News & World Report” rankings of the nation’s best colleges and universities, and is at No. 23 among Best Regional Colleges Midwest.

For the past several years, Bethel has been among the National Liberal Arts Colleges.

“Regional colleges” focus on undergraduate education but award fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

“U.S. News” rankings compare bachelor’s degree-granting institutions from across the United States on 15 measures of academic quality.

Among those measures are outcomes (retention and graduation rates); social mobility (graduation rates for students who received federal Pell Grants); faculty resources (proportion of full-time faculty with terminal degrees, faculty-to-student ratio); student excellence (based on GPAs and test scores); and alumni giving.

Bethel also appeared in two specialized categories – No. 29 in “Best Value” (based on overall ranking plus attendance cost) and No. 43 in “Top Performers on Social Mobility” (see above).

Access the complete rankings at colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges, and the “Best Regional Colleges Midwest” at www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/regional-colleges-midwest..

Bethel is also listed in the “Washington Monthly” annual college guide – see the 2019 “Top 200 Bachelor’s Colleges” list at washingtonmonthly.com/2019college-guide/bachelors.

“I am proud that Bethel College has appeared in yet another college ranking,” said Jon Gering, Bethel president. “I want to thank our alumni for giving generously to the college, the faculty for excellent preparation of students and our staff for focusing on the well-being of students.”

This fall, Bethel is celebrating its largest class of incoming first-year freshmen in more than 20 years, as well as a fiscal year that ended June 30 with the college showing its highest-ever giving to the Bethel College Fund (unrestricted gifts), with almost $1.7 million.