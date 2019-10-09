Opera House to host 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

The McPherson Opera House will host showings of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The movie is rated PG 13. A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, the movie tells the story of Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally.

Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey.