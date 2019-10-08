While it isn't uncommon for law enforcement agencies from different jurisdictions to work together to fight crime, a new arrangement between two area sheriff's offices takes that arrangement to a new level.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, based in Holton, announced this week that it has entered a cross-deputization agreement with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, based in Topeka.

The arrangement gives deputies from both agencies greater latitude to cross the Jackson-Shawnee county line to pursue criminal cases.

“There is no limit to what can be accomplished when the channels of cooperation between agencies are opened up," Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said in a news release. "We are dealing with many of the same criminals who are committing crimes in both counties.”

Morse said many suspects and fugitives being sought by Jackson County authorities come from Shawnee County.

He said cross-deputization is common across the nation and allows law enforcement agencies to share resources and manpower.

Morse said he has desired for some time to have the Jackson County Sheriff's Office enter into a cross-deputization program with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office. Morse said he and Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill were able to work out the details for the program during a recent official visit to Washington, D.C.

The program can be beneficial to residents of both counties in a variety of ways, Morse said.

Law enforcement can share intelligence information and work together in teaming up against those who are trafficking narcotics between counties.

Morse added that other crimes, such as burglaries and thefts, can be greatly reduced with agencies "partnering together and simply doing good police work."