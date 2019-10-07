Election Day for several local offices is just weeks away and deadlines are looming.

The last day to register to vote in the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 15, with mail and in-person advance voting beginning the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 16. Election workers will appointed on Friday, Oct. 25.

In-person advance voting will continue for about two and a half weeks, ending at noon Monday, Nov. 4. Election Day kicks off the following day, Nov. 5. Finney County commissioners will canvass votes beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

This year, Finney County residents will vote for candidates vying for seats on the Garden City Commission, Garden City USD 457 Board of Education, Garden City Community College Board of Trustees, Holcomb City Council, Holcomb mayor, Holcomb USD 363 Board of Education and the Drainage District No. 2.

The candidates include:

• Alex Wallace, Janene Radke, Allie Medina, Elda Menjivar, Geovannie Gone-Macias, Dana Nanninga, Jennifer Standley and Mark Rude for the USD 457 Board of Education.

• Deb Oyler, Manny Ortiz, Liset Cruz, Fernando Rodriguez-Infante, Lindsay Byrnes, Roy Cessna and Shannon Dick for Garden City Commission.

• Beth Tedrow, Shanda Smith, Scott Myers, David Rupp, Aaron Kucharik and Vanessa Gaytan for GCCC Board of Trustees.

• Levi Heinrich, Tyler Patterson, Nicole Faulconer and Yolanda Cox for Holcomb City Council.

• Ryan Schreibvogel, Bryan Kruleski, Sean Sheets, Jean Johnson, Ryan Ruda and Curtis Peterson for Holcomb USD 363 Board of Education.

• Rude for Drainage District No. 2.