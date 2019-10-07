A preliminary hearing has been set for a man accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer.

The hearing for Anthony A. Dunkle, 36, is set for Nov. 6 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Dunkle is charged with felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer’s vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer’s driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.

The date for the preliminary hearing was set Friday when Dunkle appeared in court.

Dunkle’s attorney, Benjamin Casad, previously said the parties in the case had discussed a plea agreement. And Dunkle was scheduled to enter a plea Friday.

But Casad indicated his client would not be entering a plea Friday. The defense attorney requested that District Judge Michael Gibbens schedule a preliminary hearing instead.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and the judge will determine if the case against Dunkle should move forward.

Dunkle remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

