New single family home 1804 Seville Dr., $198,000, James Gruver Construction Inc.
Tear-off & reroof 24 Wheatland Dr., $2,600, Pfannenstiel, Mitchell A. and Robin G.
Reroof, replace rafters, & sheetrock 605 E 3rd Ave., $6,000, Jordan Home Improvement
Replace roofing on porch 914 S Walnut St., $200, Humphries, Aaron B.
Reroof 2107 Northridge Rd., $10,500, Eaton Roofing & Exteriors
Tear-off & reroof 915 E 12th Ave., $13,050, Wray & Sons Roofing
Replacement windows 1521 Landon St., $7,000, Rock Consolidated LLC.
Reroof 327 1/2 E Carpenter St., $3,801, JBC Construction Inc.
Re-roof 615 N Elm St., $4,700, Border to Border Roofing
Tear-off & reroof 2405 Hawthorne Ln., $28,000, Ark Valley Inc.
Kitchen remodel 2805 N Van Buren St., $13,000, Walton, Eric M. and M. Elizabeth
Tear-off & reroof 214 W 11th Ave., $6,500, AllStar Roofing Inc.
Replacement windows 3806 N Halstead St., $4,800, Wood Brothers Home Improvement
Install deck on mobile home 1707 E Blanchard Ave. Lot 89, $1,400, Meitner Fence and Deck
Install deck on mobile home 1707 E Blanchard Ave. Lot 116, $1,400, Meitner Fence and Deck
Reroof 1533 W 4th Ave., $2,532, DH Home Improvement
Reroof 2 accessory bldgs & replace siding on 1 accessory bldg 1002 Cloverdale Dr., $4,271, Miller Construction
Detached storage shed 10x20 53 Meadowlark Ln., $5,300, Yost, Michael and Roberta
Detached shed 320 S Lorraine St., $7,200, Sturdi-Bilt Storage Barns Inc.
Detached shed 415 E Park St., $200, Cooprider, Cory and Lani.