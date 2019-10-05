HUTHCHINSON — The Newton High School football team was lucky to be in a position to win against the Hutchison Salthawks Friday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Gowans Stadium.

Leading 21-14, Hutchinson’s Maddix Heneha intercepted a pass at the Salthawk 18 with 2:48 to play, giving the Salthawks a chance to run out the clock.

Newton forced a fumble three plays later on the 20. The turnover set up an 11-yard pass from Ben Schmidt to Josh Edson and gave Newton a 24-21 win.

Edson got the ball under double coverage and was able to get his feet down in the end zone for the winning score.

“We just had to run our own stuff and finally found it in the fourth quarter,” Edson said. “I knew I had my teammates behind me. I missed some balls in the second quarter and third quarter that cost us, but my teammates had my back. We had to keep our mindset and play what we play, and not let the other team upset us.”

Schmidt finished the game hitting 22 of 33 passes with an interception and two touchdowns for 261 yards. Edson had eight catches for 99 yards and a score. Peyton Maxwell had 10 catches for 145 yards and a score. Kenyon Forest rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Newton improves to 2-3, 2-2 in AV-CTL I play. Both Newton wins came on the last play from scrimmage as the Railers beat Campus in overtime.

“That’s really exciting,” Edson said. “Now we have to play a whole game and not just wait until the end.”

“I was proud of the way the kids hung in there,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “I have to hand it to Hutch. They took it too us. (Max) Ruth and (Kolyn) Sauceda stripped the ball at the end to force the fumble.

Hutchinson’s Izaiah Delvalle had 21 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Alec McCuan had 13 carries for 108 yards.

“Hutch is very deceptive in the rushing game,” Jaax said. “They lost to Salina Central last week, but outgained them by 150 yards on the ground. They aren’t easy to stop.”

The Railer defense made a stop on the first series of the game, but a fumble set up a 74-yard, 10-play drive that ended on a nine-yard Delvalle run.

Newton lost the ball on downs on its second possession, but got the ball back on a fumble. The turnover set up a 31-yard Xander Valdivia field goal.

Newton got the ball back late in the half on a 13-yard Hutchinson punt. Despite several penalties, Newton scored on a 25-yard pass from Schmidt to Maxwell with 37 seconds left in the half.

Newton nearly recovered a fumble after a Railer sack to end the first half.

Newton was forced to punt on its first possession of the second half, setting up a nine-play, 60-yard drive that ended on a seven-yard Delvalle run.

Newton replied with an 11-play, 72-yard drive that ended on a five-yard Forest run.

A long Hutchinson drive ended on a one-yard Delvalle run with 9:09 left in regulation. Newton recovered the on-side kick at midfield. Newton gave the ball back to Hutchinson on downs at the Hutchinson 18 with 6:44 to play.

Newton got the ball back once more and got to the Hutchinson 38, but Heneha’s interception ended the drive. Newton got the ball back at the Hutchinson 24. On fourth and one at the Hutchinson two, Maxwell ran for the first down. Newton was called for illegal block in the back on the next play, putting the ball on the 11. Newton took the lead on the following play.

“I think it’s one of those things we talk about,” Jaax said. “We didn’t let the penalty affect us. We could have run the ball, but risk losing all our time. Moving it back didn’t hurt us. The kids never complain about that stuff.”

The time ran out on the ensuing kickoff.

Newton takes on 3-2 Salina Central at 7 p.m. Friday at Salina Stadium. Central blanked Campus 47-0 on the road. The second half was played with a running clock and no scoring.

“We have to come out and string things together,” Jaax said. “We have to have a good week of practice. It will be interesting. We will have to respond well in practice.”

Newton;0;10;7;7;—24

Hutchinson;7;0;7;7;—21

Scoring

1q. H Delvalle 9-yd. run (Peterson kick) 3:35

2q. N Valdivia 31-yd. field goal 2:36

2q. N Maxwell 25-yd. pass from Schmidt (Valdivia kick) :37

3q. H Delvalle 7-yd. run (Peterson kick) 5:23

3q. N Forest 5-yd. run (Valdivia kick) :43

4q. H Delvalle 1-yd. run (Peterson kick) 9:09

4q. N Edson 11-yd. pass from Schmidt (Valdivia kick) :09

Team stats

Unofficial

;New.;Hut.

First downs;18;16

Rushing-yards;27-72;48-238

Passing yards;261;38

Comp-att-int;22-33-1;2-5-0

Punts-avg.;1-25.0;3-26.3

Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-2

Penalties-yards;5-55;7-61

Individual stats

Unofficial

RUSHING — Newton: Schmidt 1-(-6), Forest 23-56, Maxwell 2-14, Ruth 1-8. Hutchinson: Cantu 1-(-1), McCuan 13-108, Chambers 4-(-6), Barlow 9-29, Delvalle 21-110, team 1-(-2).

PASSING — Newton: Schmidt 22-33-1, 261 yards. Hutchinson: Chambers 2-5-0, 38 yards.

RECEIVING — Newton: Maxwell 10-145, Cusick 1-16, Edson 8-99, Forest 1-1. Hutchinson: McCuan 1-17, Newquist 1-21.

Missed field goals — none.