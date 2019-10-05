Andale 78, Wichita Trinity 0
Anderson County 35, Girard 28
Andover 12, Valley Center 7
Atchison 14, KC Wyandotte 0
Attica/Argonia 48, Udall 28
Axtell 74, Wetmore 24
Basehor-Linwood 49, KC Turner 8
Belle Plaine 45, Neodesha 6
Beloit 46, Goodland 12
Bennington 48, Solomon 0
Bishop Miege 36, Rockhurst, Mo. 7
Blue Valley 44, BV Northwest 18
Bluestem 32, Yates Center 21
Bucklin 72, Fairfield 0
Burden Central 54, Flinthills 20
Burlingame 60, Valley Falls 14
Caldwell 58, Oxford 30
Canton-Galva 56, Peabody-Burns 0
Central Plains 48, St. John 0
Centralia 46, Troy 12
Centre 46, Waverly 0
Chanute 21, Independence 14
Cheney 46, Wichita Collegiate 21
Cheylin 68, Greeley County 20
Circle 25, El Dorado 12
Clay Center 44, Smoky Valley 30
Clearwater 41, Haven 6
Clifton-Clyde 28, Victoria 14
Colby 21, Concordia 14
Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 0
DeSoto 14, Spring Hill 0
Deerfield 33, Rolla 27
Derby 55, Salina South 7
Dodge City 35, Wichita West 14
Doniphan West def. Linn, forfeit
Ell-Saline 14, Inman 0
Eureka 35, Douglass 8
Frankfort 54, BV Randolph 0
Fredonia 29, Cherryvale 22
Frontenac 42, Parsons 13
Galena 38, Caney Valley 30, 2OT
Garden City 29, Liberal 12
Garden Plain 48, Hutchinson Trinity 0
Gardner-Edgerton 51, Olathe Northwest 7
Goddard-Eisenhower 19, Arkansas City 0
Goessel 48, Herington 0
Golden Plains 40, Natoma 33
Halstead 46, Hesston 6
Hanover 56, Onaga 6
Hartford 36, Wakefield 32
Hays 45, Wichita South 20
Hill City 42, Stockton 14
Hillsboro 34, Wabaunsee 0
Hodgeman County 46, South Gray 13
Hoisington 49, Ellsworth 7
Holton 39, Royal Valley 14
Humboldt 64, Erie 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Pretty Prairie 0
Ingalls 66, Stafford 20
Iola 32, Osawatomie 15
Jackson Heights 26, Valley Heights 12
Junction City 76, Highland Park 8
KC Schlagle 12, KC Harmon 6, OT
KC Sumner 52, KC Northeast, Mo. 7
La Crosse 34, Salina Sacred Heart 6
Labette County 26, Fort Scott 20, OT
Lakeside 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0
Lakin 30, Southwestern Hts. 6
Lansing 28, Leavenworth 20
Larned 32, Holcomb 21
Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 20
Lawrence Free State 48, Smith-Cotton, Mo. 6
Little River 58, Pratt Skyline 8
Louisburg 17, Eudora 7
Lyndon 34, Northern Heights 24
Lyons 12, Ellinwood 7
Lyons, Colo. 12, Ellinwood 7
Macksville 48, Moundridge 14
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 50, Lebo 0
Maize 42, Goddard 0
Maize South 24, Andover Central 17
Manhattan 35, Emporia 12
Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Rural Vista 7
Marysville 20, Wamego 17
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 55, Horton 0
McPherson 21, Buhler 14
Mill Valley 38, BV North 7
Minneola 40, Otis-Bison 14
Moscow 44, Ashland 27
Mulvane 47, Coffeyville 12
Nemaha Central 22, Pleasant Ridge 0
Ness City 46, Kinsley 0
Newton 24, Hutchinson 21
Nickerson 14, Hugoton 12
Norton 13, Minneapolis 12
Oberlin-Decatur 50, Rawlins County 0
Olathe East 48, SM North 0
Olathe West 32, SM West 15
Olpe 67, Uniontown 0
Osage City 23, Oskaloosa 14
Osborne 46, Logan/Palco 0
Oswego 54, West Elk 50
Paola 56, Baldwin 0
Pawnee Heights def. Fowler, forfeit
Perry-Lecompton 33, Santa Fe Trail 21
Phillipsburg 21, Hays-TMP-Marian 7
Pittsburg 42, Ulysses 3
Pittsburg Colgan 26, Abilene 0
Plainville 34, Republic County 22
Prairie View 22, Burlington 6
Pratt 21, Kingman 19
Quinter 48, Wallace County 0
Riley County 30, Mission Valley 7
Riverside 51, Atchison County 21
Riverton 48, Northeast-Arma 18
Rock Creek 14, Chapman 0
Rock Hills 68, Tescott 0
Rose Hill 35, Wellington 0
Sabetha 53, Hiawatha 0
Salina Central 47, Wichita Campus 0
Satanta 28, Chase 18
Scott City 41, Russell 0
Sedgwick 49, Marion 0
Shawnee Heights 35, KC Washington 21
Silver Lake 48, Central Heights 0
Smith Center 42, Oakley 0
South Barber 64, Norwich 6
South Central 48, Medicine Lodge 0
South Haven 52, Burrton 6
Southeast 44, Jayhawk Linn 24
Southern Coffey 48, Chetopa 0
Spearville 46, Kiowa County 16
St. Francis 30, Hoxie 28
St. James Academy 28, BV Southwest 7
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 40, Pike Valley 14
St. Mary's 28, Council Grove 13
St. Paul 76, Altoona-Midway 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, BV West 21
Stanton County 22, Sublette 20
Thunder Ridge 34, Sylvan-Lucas 30
Tonganoxie 21, KC Piper 12
Topeka 28, Topeka Seaman 7
Topeka Hayden 13, Jefferson West 7
Triplains-Brewster 66, Dighton 26
Washburn Rural 49, Topeka West 7
Washington County 50, Lincoln 6
Wellsville 48, KC Bishop Ward 6
Weskan 49, Cunningham 26
West Franklin 28, McLouth 6
Wheatland-Grinnell def. Greeley County, forfeit
Wichita Bishop Carroll 28, Great Bend 14
Wichita County 60, Trego 28
Wichita East 28, Wichita North 6
Wichita Northwest 45, Kapaun Mount Carmel 0
Winfield 25, Augusta 7
FRIDAY'S STATEWIDE FOOTBALL SCORES
