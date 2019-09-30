Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly resumed Kansas' spirited debate on Medicaid expansion by authorizing a large, bipartisan council Monday to serve as policy compass for legislators diving into the controversial issue during the 2020 session.

She opened the inaugural meeting of the Governor's Council on Medicaid Expansion by reminding members of drama fueled by her own expansion proposal in January, the Republican-led House's passage of an expansion bill in March and the GOP Senate leadership's concession in May to tackle the topic early next year.

Broadening eligibility for Medicaid to as many as 130,000 Kansans was a central theme of Kelly's 2018 campaign for governor and she's given no sign of waning enthusiasm.

"As I've made clear time and time again, Medicaid expansion tops my 2020 priority list," Kelly said. "The question we face now is what that Medicaid expansion will look like."

Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Republican member of the governor's council as well as vice chairman of a special legislative committee on Medicaid expansion, said the Legislature would craft outlines of an expansion bill. He also said outcome of the debate would likely depend on what transpires in the Senate, given the House's previous willingness to adopt a bill.

"We're trying to find the best middle ground," Suellentrop said.

He did say requiring Medicaid participants in Kansas to work would be problematic because of the cost of monitoring eligibility. An alternative, he said, could be a stipulation that unemployed adults take part in job training.

Kelly, a former state senator from Topeka, said she anticipated a pair of interim legislative committees and later House and Senate committees would find support for inclusion of work requirements, coverage premiums and other questionable provisions.

She said the governor's council ought to focus on what Medicaid expansion should achieve and what could be learned from three dozen states that expanded under the Affordable Care Act.

"The truth is that not all approaches to Medicaid expansion are created equal," she said. "Other states can teach us that bad expansion can sometimes be even more damaging than no expansion."



She said Arkansas' work requirements for Medicaid were a costly administrative nightmare. The state of Kentucky embarked on a plan that generated legal roadblocks stalling implementation for years. In Utah, lawmakers engaged in a misguided effort at limited expansion after voters approved of full expansion in a statewide ballot.



In presentations to the governor's council, officials from Montana and Ohio shared insights from implementation of Medicaid expansion in those states.

Jessica Rhoades, health policy adviser to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, said Montana was able to lower the uninsured rate from 20% in 2015 to 8.6% in 2018. Enrollment has leveled off, she said, with one-third of those staying less than one year and two-thirds remaining less than two years.

"Medicaid is there for people when they need it. They just don't sign up and remain enrolled for life," she said.

She said Montana imposed premiums, but didn't apply those provisions to preventive care. Expansion allowed 39,000 people to receive mental health care and 12,000 people to get substance abuse treatment, she said.

Forty-eight percent of people included in the expanded Medicaid system lived outside Montana's seven largest urban centers, she said. No rural hospitals or clinics have closed since adoption of the bill and uncompensated care fell more than $100 million, she said.

Greg Moody, executive-in-residence at John Glenn School of Public Policy at Ohio State University, said the 2014 expansion under GOP Gov. John Kasich had bipartisan support but legislators were terrified of alienating voters and losing elections.

"We had legislators win races and lose races on the question of whether or not to expand," he said. "After the expansion, it was like bursting a balloon and the issue went away. I don't think any of our current elected officials would say they're winning or losing based on this issue."