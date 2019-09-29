No matter how much you may think you are part of the digital world, you are also leaving behind a trail of paper records that are valuable resources for the unscrupulous. Our paper trail gets followed by thieves anxious to steal identities and access our accounts. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) says instead of tossing paper away that may contain clues as to your identity, you should shred instead.

The BBB is hosting a free shredding event for Wichita area residents on Saturday, October 19th from 9 am until noon in the former Coleman Parking Lot (2nd and St. Francis Street). Bring up to three boxes or bags and International Paper will shred them for you!

Why shred? Because during 2018, 14.4 million consumers reported they had been victimized by identity fraudsters. 25% of identity theft reports had monetary losses that averaged $375 each. New credit card fraud was up by 24%.

Shred it or keep it?

It can be difficult to know what to shred and what to keep. Further complicating things is the fact that some items should only be kept for a limited number of years and then shredded. To help you sort out the problem, here is BBB’s guide to the categories of keepers and shredders:

Keep permanently:

• IRA contribution statements

• Pension/profit sharing informational returns

• Retirement/savings plan information

• Income tax payment check records

• Deeds, mortgages and bills of sales

• Legal correspondence

• Plan and trust agreements

• Birth certificates, Social Security cards, marriage licenses, divorce decrees, passports, education and military service records

• Real estate records of improvement

Keep for 7 years:

• Bank and credit card statements

• Cancelled checks

• Income tax returns and worksheets

• Tax-related medical bills

• Records for tax deductions (things like charitable donations)

Keep for shorter time:

• Contracts (purchases and sales) – Keep for at least 6 years after termination or disposal of item

• Sales receipts – Keep for 6 years

• Insurance policies – Keep 6 years past termination

• Contracts and agreements – Keep 6 years

• Settled insurance claims – Keep 4 years

• Medical bills – Keep 3 years

• Utility records – Keep 3 years

• Credit card receipts – Shred once reconciled with monthly statement

• Bank deposit and withdrawal slips – Shred after reconciling with statement

• Bills – 1 year, but retain bills for large purchases for insurance records

• Paycheck stubs – Shred after reconciling with W-2 and paying taxes

Any items from the above lists that are past the recommended keep-period should be shredded. This is especially true for old bank and credit card statements, tax records, medical bills and pay stubs. Basically shred everything that could have your Social Security number, birthday, full name or address.

Don’t overlook!

It’s easy to just toss junk mail in the recycle bin. Instead, take the time needed to shred or at least mark out your name and address information. Especially vital to shred are those annoying “pre-approved” credit card and loan offers. When in doubt about junk mail, shred it.

For other questions about what to shred, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.