ST. MARYS — Jaxson Gebhardt had himself a night for Southeast of Saline on Friday night.

The Trojan senior had 343 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in a 48-18 Southeast victory over St. Marys.

Bryant Banks scored Southeast's first two touchdowns on a pair of 1-yard runs.

St. Marys cut the deficit to 16-6 on a Greg King 80-yard pass from Caden Hurla.

Gebhardt found Banks for a 20-yard score in the second for the period's only score.

Gebhardt threw his second touchdown on a 16-yard pass to Seth Eklund increasing Southeast's lead to 32-6.

St. Marys pull within two scores with a 9-yard pass from Caden Hurla to Jaxson Hurla and a 2-yard run from Charles King.

Gebhardt put the finishing touches on the Bears with a pair of touchdown runs of 48 and eight in the fourth.

Gebhardt threw for 166 yards and ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns.

Banks added 74 yards on 23 carries and two scores.

St. Marys tallied 65 yards on the ground, while Caden Hurla had 174 yards passing.

Southeast improved to 4-0 and will host Rossville at 7 p.m. next Friday in Gypsum.