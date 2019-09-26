Nebraska woman killed in rollover crash

FINNEY COUNTY — A Nebraska woman died from injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle, rollover crash Wednesday night in Finney County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday on US-50 highway, about six miles east of Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound on US-50 when it had tire damage, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The patrol said the truck then left the roadway to the north and rolled two times. The right-side passenger was ejected and was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, where she was pronounced dead.

The fatality victim was identified as Guadalupe Adame-Leon, 72, of Schuyler, Neb. The patrol said Adame-Leon wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Rafael Marino-Ortiz, 54, of Schuyler, Neb., was transported to St. Catherine Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the pickup truck, Cristina Solache-Tellez, 45, of Lexington, Neb., also was transported to St. Catherine Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Solache-Telez wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Longtime restaurant closes

LEAVENWORTH — A longtime restaurant in Leavenworth has closed its doors.

A message posted last week on the Facebook page for Mama Mia’s Italian Restaurant confirmed the business had closed Sept. 14.

“We are extremely grateful to our Leavenworth community for the many years of support and friendship,” the owners stated on Facebook. “We have developed many lifelong friends and loyal customers over the years, and we shall miss them, but the time has come for us to pursue other endeavors and devote more time to our family.”

Located at 402 S. 20th St., the restaurant opened in 1991, according to the Facebook page.

The owners stated on Facebook that the decision to close the restaurant was not an easy one “but in our hearts, we know it is time.”