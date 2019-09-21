Central Kansas League

Hesston 26, Pratt 0

PRATT — The Hesston Swathers went on the road and stopped the Pratt Greenbacks 26-0 Friday in Central Kansas League play.

All of the scoring was done in the first half.

Jacob Eilert hit 10 of 27 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Cox rushed for 70 yards and a score. Landon Spencer and Brayden Schilling each caught a touchdown pass.

Max Arnold returned an interception for a touchdown.

Blake Coss led Pratt with 72 yards passing. The Greenback were held to 13 yards rushing.

Hesston hosts Smoky Valley Friday.

Hesston;12;14;0;0;—26

Pratt;0;0;0;0;—0

Scoring

1q. H Cox 66-yd. run (run failed) 5:04

1q. H M.Arnold interception return (run failed) 3:33

2q. H Spencer 31-yd. pass from J.Eilert (Nelson kick) 4:35

2q. H Schilling 9-yd. pass from J.Eilert (Nelson kick) :05

Team stats

;Hes.;Prt.

First downs;11;8

Rushing-yards;27-156;37-13

Passing yards;104;80

Comp-att-int;10-27-0;9-22-1

Punts-avg.;6-27.0;5-32.6

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-yards;11-67;5-41

Time of poss.;20:34;27:26

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: Cox 3-70, J.Eilert 7-41, M.Arnold 9-31, N.Arnold 8-14. Pratt: Huber 9-23, Winsor 10-13, Cox 1-1, Nickelson 1-0, Coss 16-(-24).

PASSING — Hesston: J.Eilert 10-27-0, 104 yds. Pratt: Coss 7-20-1, 72 yds.; Huber 2-2-0, 8 yds.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Spencer 1-31, M.Arnold 1-28, Cox 5-22, Schilling 2-18, Slater 1-5. Pratt: Winsor 3-36, Huber 3-38, Cox 2-11, Acosta 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Heart of America

Sedgwick 52, Sterling 12

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals posted a key win in Heart of America League play, stopping Sterling 52-12 in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals outscored the Black Bears 31-6 in the second quarter.

Lance Hoffsommer hit 12 of 28 passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns. Kale Schroeder rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown. Schroeder added 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Qayden Shepherd had five catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Noah Becker, Mason Lacey and Ryan Stucky each added a receiving touchdown.

Connor Tillman hit seven of seven point-after kicks and a 22-yard field goal.

Sedgwick is 3-0 and plays rival Ell-Saline Friday in Brookville.

Sterling;0;6;6;0;—12

Sedgwick;0;31;14;7;—52

Scoring

2q. Se. Shepherd 5-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. Se. Stucky 13-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. Se. Tillman 22-yd. field goal

2q. Se Schroeder 35-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. St. Bressler 55-yd. interception return (run failed)

2q. Shepherd 34-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

3q. Se. Lacey 26-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

3q. Se. Becker 65-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

3q. St. Myers 5-yd. run (kick failed)

4q. Se. Schroeder 66-yd. run (Tillman kick)

Sedgwick stats

RUSHING — Schroeder 16-142, Hoffsommer 3-17, Hutton 2-2.

PASSING — Hoffsommer 12-28-na, 356 yds.

RECEIVING — Shepherd 5-146, Schroeder 3-101, Becker 1-65, Lacey 1-26, Stucky 1-13, Nold 1-5.

Non-League

Moundridge 52, Solomon 32

MOUNDRIDGE — Corbin Unruh rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 63 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Moundridge Wildcats to a 52-32 win over Solomon Friday in non-league play.

Daniel Kaufman added 137 yards rushing. Collin Kohl added a rushing touchdown.

Jon Schlosser and Brady Helms each caught a touchdown pass.

Moundridge is 2-1 and hosts Skyline Friday.

Solomon;8;0;18;6;—32

Moundridge;8;6;16;22;—52

Scoring

1q. M Schosser 16-yd. pass from Unruh (Kaufman run) 4:17

1q. S Tuttle 27-yd. run (#89 pass from #14) 1:57

2q. M Helms 20-yd. pass from Unruh (pass failed) 2:26

3q. S #14 13-yd. run (pass failed) 8:34

3q. M Unruh 1-yd. run (Schlosser pass from Unruh) 6:56

3q. S #14 19-yd. run (run failed) 3:46

3q. M Unruh 23-yd. run (Schlosser pass from Unruh) 3:04

3q. S #14 45-yd. run (pass failed) 1:06

4q. M Kohl 3-yd. run (Unruh run) 7:53

4q. S #14 62-yd. run (pass failed) 6:09

4q. M Unrun 60-yd. run (run failed) 5:05

4q. M Unruh 12-yd. run (Helms pass from Kohl) 2:34

Team stats

;Sol.;Mdg.

First downs;17;27

Rushing-yards;58-315;37-308

Passing yards;41;63

Comp-att-int;5-17-1;6-14-2

Punts-avg.;2-25.3;1-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;6-40;11-95

Time of poss.;28:26;19:34

Individual stats

RUSHING — Solomon: #14 32-241, #10 23-48, Tuttle 3-26. Moundridge: Kaufman 15-137, Unruh 7-123, Kohl 15-48.

PASSING — Solomon: #14 5-17-1, 41 yds. Moundridge: Unruh 6-14-2, 63 yds.

RECEIVING — Solomon: #10 2-23, #89 1-18, Tuttle 1-0, Ballard 1-0. Moundridge: Schlosser 2-29, Helms 1-20, Kohl 3-14.

Missed field goals — none.

Heart of the Plains

Fairfield 56, Burrton 12

BURRTON — The Burrton Chargers fell to Fairfield 56-12 Friday in HOPL play in Burrton.

Fairfield led 32-12 at the half.

Cody Canady led Fairfield with 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Canady also passed for 24 yards. Ethan Hall rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Ashtin Cochran and Keegan Haumont each added a rushing touchdown.

Leif Hernandez passed for 57 yards and a touchdown for Burrton. Scott Baughman rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Ian Barron caught a touchdown pass.

Burrton is 0-3 and plays Friday at Hutchinson Central Christian.

Fairfield;24;8;16;8;—56

Burrton;6;6;0;0;—12

Scoring

1q. B Baughman 4-yd. run (PAT failed)

1q. F Hall 49-yd. run (Canady run)

1q. F Hall 7-yd. run (Canady run)

1q. F Canady 4-yd. run (Hall run)

2q. F Canady 5-yd. run (Canady run)

2q. B Barron 7-yd. pass from Hernandez (pass failed

3q. F Canady 61-yd. run (Hall run)

3q. F Haumont 2-yd. run (Hall run)

4q. F Cochran 53-yd. run (Karataev run)

Team stats

;Fai.;Bur.

First downs;18;17

Rushing-yards;31-339;46-220

Passing yards;24;64

Comp-att-int;1-5-0;5-14-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;1-17

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-2

Penalties-yards;5-35;5-40

Time of poss.;19:27;27:39

Individual stats

RUSHING — Fairfield: Hall 10-138, Canady 13-130, As.Cochran 1-53, K.Haumont 5-11, Ar.Cochran 2-7. Burrton: Baughman 23-99, Perkins 5-75, Lazenby 9-19, #12 1-15, Hernandez 8-12.

PASSING — Fairfield: Canady 1-5-0, 24 yds. Burrton: Hernandez 4-12-0, 57 yds.; Baughman 1-1-0, 7 yds.; team 0-1-1, 0 yds.

RECEIVING — Fairfield: K.Haumont 1-24. Burrton: Perkins 1-37, Woodworth 1-11, Barron 1-7, #12 1-7, Baughman 1-2.

Missed field goals — none.

Late scores

(no other information reported)

Goessel 50, Wakefield 0

Halstead 58, Lyons 8

Inman 15, Remington 7