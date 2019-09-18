1. Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group: 10 a.m. Sept. 18, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St. Hutchinson. The biweekly coffee and pastries class will make a German puff pancake with brown sugar pears. Cost is $15 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming to the store.

2. Reno County Farmers' Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18, 115 W 2nd Ave, Hutchinson. The Reno County Farmers Market is proud to offer a biweekly gathering of local farmers, artists, and producers.

3. T48th Walnut Valley Festival: Sept. 18-22, 1105 W 9th Ave, Winfield. The 48th Walnut Valley Festival will feature more than 30 bands and individual performers, providing a blend of all kinds of acoustic music: bluegrass, folk, old-time country, a little bit cowboy, Celtic, blues, jazz, swing and more. The Festival begins with several Wednesday Workshops, delivered by festival performers. Eight acoustic instrument contests, including two international and five national competitions, will be held throughout the festival, along with a juried craft show and vendors.