Hopefully this is the last time I write from a hospital room — and fortunately, I was actually able to finish this article from my normal spot at the farm.

Friday was Brian’s final surgery, what we anticipate being the last procedure in his long road of recovery. Since his tractor accident last October, we’ve spent about 60 days at Wesley Medical Center. We truly appreciate the care we’ve received (and the friends we’ve made here). As odd as it is, we’re actually fairly comfortable there. We were okay with being discharged on Sunday already, though.

All of Brian’s intestines, which is only slightly less than what he started with, are officially back inside. Sometimes the most normal things are the best.

He definitely still has some healing and relaxing to do, but we are incredibly blessed that he’s doing as well as he is.

This time we were actually expecting to spend the whole weekend plus a few days at the hospital, so I fully anticipated that I would have to write an article during that time. Therefore, I went prepared: i.e., I brought cucumbers.

I am that kind of person.

Plus, there have been several times the last couple weeks that I come back from work and a bag of cucumbers is plopped on the table. I harvested two whole cucumbers out of our garden this year, and one of those was gigantic and rotten, so perhaps the chickens enjoyed it more than I did.

Fortunately, the word has gotten out how I feel about veg, so I am yet again the gleeful recipient of garden generosity. Maybe I should be embarrassed, but I’m just so thankful that it’s hard to be.

Cucumbers, in addition to being a perfectly crunchy and hydrating snack, are a great green source of chlorophyll, which is very handy since I spent the weekend sitting inside all day. They are beautifully portable as well — almost as easy to grab and carry as a granola bar (without the wrapper). There is debate on the best way to store these long skinny members of the gourd family, whether wrapped in plastic in the crisper drawer or left at room temperature on the counter. But technically, somewhere in between is ideal: 50-54 degrees is cool enough to keep them from yellowing and hardening but not cold enough to get them molding and mushy.

The temperature in Brian’s room felt basically like a fridge, so it might have been the perfect storage arena, although I wouldn’t recommend it in general. I hope, however, to never harness the cooling powers of a hospital room again.

