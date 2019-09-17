One person was transported to a Topeka hospital after a rear-end collision Monday afternoon in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday at N.W. 39th and K-4 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Toyota RAV 4 was stopped with its turn signal on, waiting to turn left onto N.W. 39th Street, when it was rear-ended by a 2017 Nissan Quest.

The driver of the Toyota, Marjorie Mae Delfelder, 49, of Topeka, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with possible injuries, the patrol said. Delfelder, who was alone in her vehicle, was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the Nissan, Jared B. Workman, 64, of Topeka, and occupants in the vehicle, Regina Hope Flores, 34, of Leavenworth, and Bobbie Jo Vandiver, 43, of Topeka, were reported uninjured. The patrol said Workman was wearing a seat belt and that Flores and Vandiver weren't wearing seat belts.