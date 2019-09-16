A hot start to the work week is in store for Topeka-area residents on Monday, as highs should top out in the mid-90s.

More hot September weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs both days should reach the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday won't be a whole lot cooler, with highs both days in the upper-90s.

The next chance for rain enters the forecast of Wednesday night.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

•Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.