While it’s true that senior citizens are less likely to fall victim to scammers than other demographics, there are still crooks out there working up new schemes to take advantage. Medicare receives over a billion claims every year. A live person reviews only about three percent of them. Knowing this, scammers work tirelessly to try to steal from the system with their fake claim schemes. The cost of these scams to taxpayers is over $60 billion annually. In April of this year, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted 24 people across the country for medical equipment fraud that involved over $1.2 billion in losses.

Your Better Business Bureau is hearing from a number of older Americans being targeted in a “free” back brace scam.

The scammer’s technique

A favored method of crooks is to pose as a representative of Medicare or of an insurance company in phone call to a potential victim. Alternatively, they may claim to be a manufacturer of durable medical equipment (DME). Claiming you qualify for a free back brace, knee brace, arm brace or some other DME item, they may repeatedly call in an attempt to get you to finally break down and submit an order to your doctor for the equipment.

Saying no to them may not end the matter. Some go ahead and ship the item anyway. Some report equipment being delivered to them even without prior contact, Medicare then getting the bill. There have been instances reported where the victims had a difficult time simply returning the unwanted items.

In one example of such a fraud, a victim who gave the caller his Medicare information without realizing he was being scammed, caused Medicare to be billed over $3,000 for five braces he never received. Another victim received ten braces from five different companies that she had never ordered. Medicare paid out over $4,000 to the scammer.

It is illegal for anyone to make an unsolicited call or send an email to you about DMEs unless you have done business with them within the last 15 months. That is considered to be Medicare fraud. Also remember this: Government agencies never call. They contact you only through the regular mail, though you may of course call them.

There is another vital reason you should not let fraudsters send you medical equipment you do not want or need, besides the theft of taxpayer money. Even if you return the item to the crooks that sent it, if they have billed Medicare for it, you may be denied the future Medicare coverage of a similar item when a time comes that you really do need it.

Protect yourself

Do this:

• Never answer calls from numbers you do not recognize. Make them leave a voicemail. Don’t forget that “spoofing” technology lets them fake the readout on your Caller ID. Also don’t forget, as stated earlier, that government agencies will not call you.

• If you have answered the call and it is a robocall, a person that claims to represent a government agency or a medical equipment supplier, hang up at once. Don’t press any buttons, don’t engage in conversation and don’t even say you want to be removed from their call list. Just hang up.

• Never give out your Medicare number except when you initiate the contact, such as a visit to a health care provider.

• Never sign a blank form, whether it’s from an equipment seller or a health care provider. They can later fill it in any way they wish.

• Always read your Medicare Summary Notice or your Explanation of Benefits carefully, looking especially for equipment charges that you were unaware of.

• Call your doctor and tell them of any attempted scam,

• Call the Medicare fraud hotline as well: 800-633-4227.

• File a complaint at bbb.org.

Direct questions or concerns to your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.