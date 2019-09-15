Regional Pesticide Applicator workshop set

There will be a Commercial Pesticide Applicator Recertification Workshop from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 6 at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center in 4-H Hall, 7001 W. 21st Street N, Wichita.

The workshop, sponsored by K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County, is for those that work as applicators of turf and ornamental pest management products.

All lawn, landscape, and pest control companies who commercially apply pesticides for control of insects, diseases, weeds, or other pests are required by the Kansas Department of Agriculture to be certified in order to use pesticides safely.

Once certified, commercial applicators have three years to renew their licenses by either receiving continuing education credits (such as the Commercial Pesticide Applicator Recertification Workshop) or by examination.

This process verifies that a commercial pesticide applicator has adequate knowledge of the type of pesticide application that he or she intends to perform, before legally being allowed to do so.

By educating, training, and testing people who apply pesticides, consumers can be assured that the person applying pesticides to their lawn, home, or workplace is knowledgeable and qualified to do so safely.

Training topics will include weed, insect and disease identification, and management on turfgrass and ornamental plants, as well as an update on Kansas laws for pesticide applicator.

Registration is $60 if completed by Oct. 23, or $75 per person after that date. Snacks and lunch are included. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/2019recertification.

For more information, contact Matt McKernan, (316) 660-0140, mailto:mckernan@ksu.eduor Sharon Ziegler, (316) 660-0144, sharonz@ksu.edu.

Local lake organization earns national park award

Friends of Cheney Lake Inc. was honored with the President's Local Group Award at the National Association of State Park Directors Awards Banquet during its annual convention in Bentonville, Arkansas on Sept. 5.

Friends of Cheney Lake Inc. is a volunteer charitable organization created in cooperation with Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism some 17 years ago to construct, own and operate cabins in Cheney State Park.

All donations and profits from the operation of these Cabins are reinvested in Cheney State Park, helping with equipment needs and infrastructure projects.

The Friends Group Board includes President Gregg Greenwood, Vice President Andy Woodward, Treasurer John Mosley, Secretary Patrick Adams, Past CSP Park Manager Jerry Schmidt and longtime CLA Member/Contributor Larry Booze.

The award was presented to Gregg, Patrick, and Larry on behalf of the entire Board, by Linda Lanterman, KDWPT Parks Director, and now immediate Past President of NASPD. The organization was nominated for this award by Alan Stark, Regional Supervisor for this region.

The award may be given each year to an individual or organization that has made an extraordinary contribution at a state, regional, or national level, furthering the goal of a system of state parks. Only two such groups in the country were honored this year by NASPD.

This award would never have been possible to receive without the cooperation and contributions from the Cheney State Park Staff, Cheney Lake Association, and the Ninnescah Sailing Association. The Ninnescah Sailing Association hosted the NASPD awards banquet in 2006 at the Afterdeck.

FOCL recently completed three new large cabins on the east shore park area of Cheney Reservoir, enhancing the nine cabins operating in the west shore area of the park.