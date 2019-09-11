A man tried to flee on a bicycle before being arrested by police.

Tuesday, in the 200 block of E. Pacific Avenue, a Salina police officer recognized Drevin Simmons, 21, of Salina, as someone having multiple outstanding warrants. Simmons was riding a bicycle.

When the officer turned his vehicle toward Simmons, Simmons began to flee on the bike. There was a short chase before Simmons crashed his bike and fled on foot. He was arrested in the 800 block of N. Fifth Street, one block away from where the officer originally saw him.

While in custody, officers found illegal narcotics on Simmons, who was arrested in connection with felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.