For half a century, Eddie and Phyllis Westmoreland traveled from fair to fair, feeding thousands of hungry fairgoers. In 1971, the couple brought their funnel cakes and burgers to the Kansas State Fair.

"It’s changed some since we first came,” Eddie Westmoreland said. “It’s harder to find workers.”

Westmoreland Concessions is based in Queen City, Texas. The couple drives with their 12 employees and five food trailers to fairs in Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas. The Westmorelands hire other employees when they arrive at a fair. Several in Kansas have worked for the couple for years. The couple and their employees stay in four campers on the fairgrounds throughout the fair.

Each year, they feed inmates for free at their hamburger and fries concession stand. This year is no exception. The inmates visit the restaurant once a year during mid-morning.

“We really like doing this,” Westmoreland said. “It’s a lot of work.”

Even though the husband and wife team have spent most of their life on the road, they’ve had a good run, Westmoreland said. “We put four kids through college,” he said.

Their son Roger is working with them in the business. During the Kansas State Fair, he is working at a fair in Oklahoma.

“This is one of my favorite fairs. You don’t have any trouble here,” Westmoreland said. “There’s a lot of nice people here (at the Kansas State Fair)."