The city of Salina will offer free residential refuse disposal Oct. 12.

Any Saline county resident can bring refuse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday to Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, 4292 S. Burma Road. Residents must have a Saline County license plate on their vehicle for free disposal.

Customers should expect long delays and lines. The landfill will close at 4 p.m., after which time customers will not be allowed to enter, even if they are in line.

Commercial waste haulers, to which standard rates apply, will also be given priority.

Items not accepted at the landfill include automobiles, batteries, corrosive waste, explosives, flammable waste, hazardous waste, liquid waste (including paint), machinery, reactive waste, storage tanks, toxic waste and vehicle or equipment wreckage.

Other items will be accepted that day but will still have normal fees applied to them. Those items include brick, concrete, rock or other aggregates, all commercial loads, Freon-containing items with a removal certification required, roofing and other construction materials, boats, sheds, trailers, tires and waste requiring a Special Waste Permit from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Fees for these items can be found on the city's website.