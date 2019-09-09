It was a year coming, but the Dodge City Red Demons rebounded from a big loss a year ago to record a big win over Campus High with a 34-12 victory Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Led by defensive linemen Jashon Taylor, Josh Bertholf and Santonio Turner, the Red Demons held the Colts to 64 yards rushing and limited them to eight first downs. Alden Knedler also had a strong day defensively with three interceptions as Dodge City avenged last year's 47-9 setback.

Campus was 0-for-3 on fourth-down conversions and only 3-for-12 on third-down tries.

"The defense was phenomenal," Dodge City coach Dave Foster said.

On the offensive side of the ball, Dodge City amassed 461 total yards, including 276 rushing, to more than offset two lost fumbles. Foster credited both his skill-position players and the offensive line, which paved the way for eight yards per carry.

Dual-threat quarterback Beau Foster paced the Red Demons' attack. Foster finished with 121 rushing yards on 17 attempts and added 185 passing yards and three touchdowns. Matt Friess had four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and John Johnson had three receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Campus did dent Dodge City's defense for 247 passing yards, and Dave Foster cited other areas that also must be addressed.

"We have to find a way to eliminate problems against good teams," he said.

Foster said he anticipates the Demons will begin doing just that before playing host to Salina South in Week 2.

"I think this will be a big week of improvement for us," he said.

"We have a heck of a challenge in front of us this week."