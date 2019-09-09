Glenn William “G.W.” Pendlay, III, 48, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) surrounded by his family at McPherson Hospital. G.W. was a USA Weightlifting Level 5 Coach, the highest accreditation for Olympic Lifting Coaches in the United States. He was also the co-owner of Muscle Driver USA.

G.W. was born on Nov.24, 1970, in McPherson, the son of Juanita Diane and Glenn William “Bill” Pendlay, Jr. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1989. He received his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University, master’s degree from Montana State University at Bozeman, and was working on his doctorate degree.

He was a member of the McPherson Church of Christ and Life Member of the NRA.

Survivors include: his parents, Bill & Juanita Pendlay of McPherson; two children, Glenn William Pendlay, IV and Alexandria Elizabeth Pendlay, both of Carrollton, Texas; brother, Heath Pendlay and wife, Elizabeth, of Kalispell, Montanna; and three nieces and nephews, Elyse, Olivia, &andVaughn Pendlay.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019), at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at McPherson Church of Christ with Gary Witcher and lifelong friend, Barry Park (of Manhattan), officiating. Burial will follow at Windom Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Church of Christ in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family atwww.stockhamfamily.com.