Myers Hendrickson issued a challenge to Kansas Wesleyan after 30 minutes of its KCAC opener against Tabor Saturday night at Graves Family Sports Complex.

His team was able to answer the bell despite clinging to a 10-6 halftime lead.

After a first half that saw the Coyotes turn the ball over four times, the second half was a much different story. KWU pulled away in the first 6:10 of the second half en route to a 37-12 victory over the Bluejays.

"A mark of a good team is handling adversity," Hendrickson said. "We had some turnovers in the first half, we had an injury at a key position, a lightning delay, and all that being said, we beat a really, really good Tabor football team. They’re really good and well-coached and it was a great win, and we overcame a lot tonight and I’m really proud of how we responded.”

The chemistry between senior quarterback Johnny Feauto and junior wide receiver Stevie Williams was clicking. Feauto connected with Williams seven times for 223 yards and two touchdowns, both in the third quarter that helped KWU put some distance between it and Tabor.

"The whole second half, they were just dynamic," Hendrickson said. "The way Stevie catches the ball, (he) finishes after the catch and it was incredible the first play of the second half and we ran the big double move to him and he ran that ball down. Great job by Feauto of hanging in there and getting off a perfect pass. Incredible job by Stevie to look (at) it all the way in and finish it for the touchdown.”

Williams is the first Coyote to have 200 or more yards receiving since Albert Geason had 230 yards against Bethel in 2015.

“I definitely won’t forget this night," Williams said. "It was a good game. I’m glad we got the win."

In the first quarter, Tabor capitalized off a interception by with a Justin Swims 13-yard pass from Trey McGee. It was the only time KWU trailed in the contest.

On the ensuing drive, KWU responded with a five yard run by senior running back Demarco Prewitt.

The Coyotes then had three consecutive turnovers, however, Tabor could not respond like it did on the first turnover of the ball game.

“The defense, they played us tough," Williams said. "We had to readjust a lot of things. We had to come out with a different gameplan, but I’m glad we readjusted. When we readjusted, we came and executed.”

After KWU committed its fourth turnover, Tabor gave it right back on the next play. Senior free safety Takota Anderson recovered the Bluejays' fumble and the Coyotes cashed in with a 23-yard field goal by junior kicker Jhonatan Morales.

Toward the end of the first half, Prewitt left the game and senior Brandon Lowe had to fill the workload of the Coyotes' all-time leading rusher. Lowe finished the night with 92 yards rushing on 21 carries and two scores.

“For him to come in and run like he did, that was fantastic," Feauto said.

With the momentum on KWU's side in the second half, Mother Nature had other ideas. The game was halted for two hours in the third quarter due to weather.

After the delay, Tabor cut into the Coyotes' lead with a Lawyer Davis 40-yard pass from McGee with 3:40 to play in the third.

Lowe put the finishing touches on the game with a four-yard run with 2:16 to play.

Feauto was 11-of-19 for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Prewitt ran for 127 yards on 25 touches and a score. Junior linebacker Charles Barnes, III led KWU with six tackles, while junior cornerback Cameron Howes had two interceptions.

KWU (2-0 overall, 1-0 KCAC) travels to Friends for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday.