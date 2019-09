Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Anthony

Kevin C. Weber, dba K and L Energy LLC, assets: $66,328; liabilities: $61,650.

Claflin

Doyle Lynn Thurman and Julie Ann Thurman, Chapter 13, assets: $134,620; liabilities: $188,856.

Dodge City

Dana Lee Herrera and Sharla Ann Herrera, assets: $147,330; liabilities: $129,863.

Elkhart

Chad Roy Clinkingbeard, dba Rojo Property Solutins LLC, CRC Construction LLC, Drunken Root, Chapter 11, assets: $1,477,175; liabilities: $601,445.

Rojo Property Solutions LLC, Chapter 11, assets: $797,000; liabilities: $450,986.

Garden City

Jimmy Randy Gonzales Jr. and Eliana Gonzales, aka Eliana Robles, assets: $34,904; liabilities: $25,058.

Geneseo

Terry Gene Graff and Shannon Lynn Graff, aka Shannon Lynn Edwards, Shannon Lynn Moran, assets: $17,793; liabilities: $61,493.

Hays

Joshua A. Farrington, assets: $6,889; liabilities: $75,181.

Hutchinson

Andre Glacet and Penny Kathleen Glacet, Chapter 13, assets: $353,538; liabilities: $249,888.

Jim Lee Shingleton and Linda Sue Shingleton, assets: $85,150; liabilities: $88,435.

Inman

Lori Lane Moravek, assets: $8,054; liabilities: $84,974.

Liberal

Cecil William Milhon and Jaymee Lauren Milhon, aka Jaymee Lauren Chamberlain, assets: $146,628; liabilities: $244,436.

Lindsborg

Kimber Lynne Peterson, assets: $1,760; liabilities: $116,643.

Lyons

Deborah K. Collins, aka Deborah Kay Collins, assets: $21,780; liabilities: $106,407.

McPherson

Andrew C. Lansaw and Jennifer J. Lansaw, Chapter 13, assets: $89,000; liabilities: $61,091.

Jose Rafael Nolasco, aka Jose Torres, assets: $18,624; liabilities: $13,370.

Newton

John F. Gillihan Jr. and Angel P. Gillihan, assets: $141,650; liabilities: $243,277.

Sedgwick

Tristan Steven James Snyder and Jenna Renae Snyder, aka Jenna Renae Ekstrom, assets: $190,370; liabilities: $338,818.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.