SOCCER

McPHERSON 3, SALINA SOUTH 2 (OT): At McPherson, the Salina South boys made things interesting late in its contest with the Bullpups on Thursday night.

The Cougars tied the game at 2-2 on Eric Ricon's goal in the 76th minute to force overtime. But McPherson had a quick response in the extra session as Drew Schrader completed a hat trick that gave the Bullpups the victory in the 86th minute.

Schrader scored his first goal on an assist from Tyler Hoxie in the 36th minute to give McPherson a 1-0 halftime advantage. South's Ernesto Martinez tied it with an assist from Brandon Oaks in the 45th minute only to see Schrader give McPherson the lead back three minutes later. Rincon's equalizer came with less than five minutes left in regulation.

McPherson outshot South 9-8, with Cougar goalkeeper Eduardo Picaso recording six saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

TROJANS SWEEP ABILENE MEET: At Abilene, both Southeast of Saline cross country teams claimed team championships Thursday afternoon in the Abilene Invitational.

Southeast's Dominic Jackson won the boys race with a time of 10 minutes, 53 seconds, followed by Dylan Sprecker in second (10:55) and Luke Gleason in third (11:03). Drew Hanson finished fifth (11:26) and Damion Jackson rounded out the Trojans' lineup in sixth place (11:30) for a team total of 17 points. Abilene was second with 60 points and Goessel third with 81.

Southeast's girls won their team title with 17 points and Abilene — the only other participant with a full team — was second with 74. Chapman's Taylor Briggs, a two-time state champiion, was the top individual with a time of 13:10.9.

Jentrie Alderson took second to lead the Southeast girls with a time of 13:42. The Trojans' Ashley Prochazcka finished fourth (15:17), Savannah Sutton fifth (15:34), Avery Caselman seventh (15:51) and Mallorie Pearson eighth in 15:54.

TENNIS

MUSTANGS WIN OWN QUAD: At Salina Central, the host Mustangs finished first and Salina South second Thursday in the Central Quad.

Central swept the two singles divisions, with No. 1 winner Emery Newton and No. 2 champion Ella Payne both going 3-0. South's Lizzy Franco and Kati Rivera won the No. 1 doubles at 3-0, while the Cougars got second-place finishes from Laura Brucket (1-2) in No. 1 singles, Brylee Sader (2-1) in No. 2 singles and the team of Sadie Farris and Emma Shulda (2-1) in No. 2 doubles.

COUGARS TIE FOR TITLE: At Junction City, Salina South tied Manhattan for first place Thursday in the Junction City Quad.

The Cougars' Illiana Armbrust and Alexxa Nunemaker won the No. 1 doubles with a 3-0 record, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Tess Daily and Katen Putman. Robyn Logan (2-1) was second in No. 1 singles and Hannah Mertz (2-1) runner-up in No. 2 singles.