After a brief cool-down on Wednesday, when high temperatures topped out at 84 degrees, look for much warmer weather on Thursday in the Topeka area, with highs around 92 degrees with heat indexes approaching the 100-degree mark.

The temperature at 6 p.m., when Washburn University opens its football season with a home game against Lincoln University at Yager Stadium, is expected to be 90 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Look for highs in the mid-80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are possible Saturday night, continuing into Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.