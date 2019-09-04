HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ cross country team will return seven from last year while the girls will have two newcomers to lead the squad.

Nealee Johnston returns for her ninth season as the Swather coach, assisted by Candace Jost.

The Hesston boys were second in the Central Kansas League last season, third at regionals and 11th at the Class 3A state meet.

The girls fielded fewer than five runners in the post-season, so the team did not score points.

Returning for the Hesston boys are seniors Jeb Carlson, James Peters and Carter Funk; and juniors Johnny Yang, Will Bartel, Joey Kueker and Noah LeFevre.

Peters was 43rd at state last season, followed by Carlson at 54th, Johnny Yang at 67th, Kueker at 82nd, Bartel at 86th and Funk at 89.

A top newcomer is freshman Micah Dahlsten.

Leading the Hesston girls are sophomore Elise Clark and freshman Allyssa Fuqua. Clark is a transfer from Goessel, where she placed 25th at Class 2A state, five spots out of a medal.

“Our league is super strong with Smoky Valley, Halstead and others,” Johnston said.