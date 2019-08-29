Prudence Siebert

Picasso is an adult male gray tabby available for adoption at the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. He has already been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. See www.flsf.petfinder.com for the adoption application link and profiles of adoptable pets. Hours of operation are subject to volunteer availability, but appointments are available. Call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for an appointment or for more information.

