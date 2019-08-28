Police are looking for a 44-year-old man after a woman was shot in the leg late Tuesday in south-central Topeka, authorities said.

An attempt-to-locate bulletin was issued for Donald Jackson Jr., of Topeka, in connection with the shooting.

Officers were sent around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of S.W. Clay after receiving a report of a shooting, said police Lt. Aaron Jones.

Upon their arrival, police found a female victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, Jones said. The injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Jones said information gathered by investigators led to the attempt-to-locate bulletin for Jackson, who was last seen leaving the area in a small, red, two-door vehicle.

Jones cautioned people from approaching Jackson and instead advised them to notify law enforcement.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.