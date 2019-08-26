A rear-end crash during rush-hour Monday morning on the west edge of downtown Topeka sent two people to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The collision was reported around 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a silver Toyota Highlander rear-ended a white Dodge Charger in the right southbound lane of Topeka Boulevard, in front of the El Mezcal Mexican Restaurant.

Two people in the Dodge were reported to have been injured and were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

Southbound traffic on Topeka Boulevard heading into the downtown area was restricted to a single lane as crews cleared the scene.

Topeka police, Capitol police, the Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

Additional details weren't immediately available.