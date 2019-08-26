Hutchinson Art Center director Patrick Calvillo carefully released the bungee cords. He stood carefully at the top of a ladder, with a crowd of art patrons watching carefully.

With a flourish, he pulled the tarp away and revealed the center's first outdoor sculpture. The piece's creator, Mike Livingston, helped Calvillo with the tarp as he climbed down the ladder.

The 6-foot-tall, bronze sculpture is titled "Family Group." It depicts three figures in a rustic, antique style, which conveys the history of art in Hutchinson and a sense of community.

The big reveal kicked off the center's 70th anniversary celebration on Friday night.

The organization didn’t want a design that blends in, Calvillo said. Livingston’s sculpture encourages patrons to notice the center’s deep roots.

"We wanted it to be symbolic in a way. We wanted something that stands out and makes a statement," Calvillo said. "This is our first outdoor sculpture, and hopefully we'll expand."

This anniversary event included an exhibition of the center’s permanent collection.

"The collection is like a time capsule of what the art center's board thought was important to collect," Calvillo explained. "They collected the right things at the right time."

Seventy years ago, the newly-formed Hutchinson Art Association announced it would hold its first art show on June 12, 1949, at the junior college.

The founders included Broadway theater and Hollywood film actor Delos V. Smith Jr. and Hutchinson News-Herald editor Stu Awbrey. Ernest Dewey, the association's first president, worked to get Hudson Walker, executive director of the Artists Equity and American Federation of Artists, to Hutchinson for its first show. That show included 200 pieces of artwork valued in 1949 at $100,000 — more than $1 million today.

At that time, the group was meeting in the Carnegie Library at 5th Avenue and Main.

The organization met in various spaces around town until it acquired its first permanent home in 1976 by buying the Jewish Community Center, 16th and Main. The $40,000 needed for the purchase was raised through donations.

The center's current location served as a retail gallery, Morton Interiors Gallery, Ltd., until Ray "Ace" Dillon worked a deal to give the building at 5th at Washington to the art association.

The Hutchinson Art Center opened on April 5, 1995, with a show that included prints by Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton and John Steuart Curry.

The art center renovated the building for $1 million in 2017, creating a space that welcomes the community with a variety of shows and events.

Livingston's sculpture, paid for with private donations, gestures to the center's future efforts.

"In the next 70 years, I hope we expand," Calvillo said. "I hope this (sculpture) encourages the community to stay interested in us and supporting us for the next 70 years."