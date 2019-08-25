I have been asked where the Humiston Center is at the Sports Arena since it was remodeled. I do not know.

In late 1981, the mayor and Hutchinson City Commission dedicated it to Hod Humiston for his work in the NJCAA Tournament and Sports Arena. It was dedicated to Hod before they built the athletic offices for HCC. Just because they remodeled the arena, they cannot do away with the Center.

If it wasn’t for the three men who when to Springfield, Missouri in 1948 and brought back the NJCAA basketball tournament, we would not have the tournament nor the arena. These men included Charles Sesher, HCC basketball coach, Guy Holt, American Legion commander, and Hod Humiston, manager of the American Legion Hotel and Clubroom.

The first three years, the tournament was held in Convention Hall, and was managed by Guy, Hod, and a few Legionnaires. They started the first committee of the Legion and NJCAA, and served on it until their deaths. If it weren’t for their hard work, the tournament would not be what it is today.

Hod was the publicity director, historian, and master of ceremonies for the tournament.

Hod was awarded by the NJCAA for 32 years of dedication to the national tournament on March 22, 1980. Hod later had a stroke that affected his left side and eyes, but that didn’t stop him with his duties for the tournament.

Whoever has his awards -- they do not belong to you.

Richard Humiston

Hutchinson