MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation recently announced the expansion of the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative.

This initiative will provide a one-time incentive payment for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts for the following practices: grassed waterways; shallow water areas for wildlife; filter strips; riparian buffers; wetland restorations; improvements to farmable wetland and farmable wetland buffers.

The 2018 Kansas Legislative Session allocated $281,312 to the Division of Conservation to help promote the reduction of nutrients and sediment through the CRP program. The initiative is open to targeted watersheds specified for sediment and nutrient impairment.

Incentive payments will range from $162.50-$225 per acre, depending on the level of the impairment as identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Counties in The News coverage area have watersheds that fall within these targeted areas include Ellis, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Reno, and Rice.

Contact your local Conservation District for more information on the initiative and eligibility. You can find a directory of local Conservation Districts at agriculture.ks.gov/ConservationDistricts.