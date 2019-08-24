Lois Cecelia Baxter, 97, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.

Lois was born on June 12, 1922 in Ottawa, Kansas, to Robert and Edna Lister. Lois had 3 brothers, Bob Lister, Willard Lister and Richard Lister, and 1 sister, Rose Goertz. All preceded her in death. Her childhood was spent on the family farm east of Ottawa. She graduated from Ottawa High School and earned a degree from Ottawa University. She later taught school in Franklin County, as well as doing substitute teaching.

Lois was married to Neal Baxter, of Pomona, and is survived by a daughter, Marsha Dressel, of San Diego, and son, Rick Baxter, of Colorado Springs. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Neal Baxter, and son Jim Baxter.

Lois was very active in the Pomona community and was a member of the Pomona United Methodist Church, where she played piano for services and supported the church choir. She loved to play the organ at various Franklin County churches. Lois gave piano lessons to local Pomona youth and truly enjoyed music and teaching. She was active in boy scouts and the Lions club in Pomona, as well as the PTA.

Lois enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing and gardening; particularly flower gardening. She later became interested in golf when she and Neal moved to Phoenix in 1978. She developed a fondness for hummingbirds after the move and liked to watch them buzz around the hummingbird feeders. While in Phoenix, Lois worked at the Mi Casa nursing home for a number of years. At the time of her passing, Lois had 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Formal services are not planned at this time. Her remains will be interred at the family plot at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pomona, Kansas.