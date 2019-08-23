Edward Raymond Bunker, 87, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019_.

Ed was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of Harry Bunker and Rosina Kleinschmidt.

Ed graduated from McPherson High School where he met his wife Joan Scott. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include daughter Lorie Wilson, son Scott Bunker (wife Maggie), several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) atDove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka with a reception to follow. Interment with military honors will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street Topeka, Ks 66604.

To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visitwww.DoveTopeka.com.