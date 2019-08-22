State Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City, was not intent on running for re-election in 2020 until he saw who filed to run for the 39th State Senate District seat.

“I feel like we’re going in the right direction, slowly but surely, and we don’t need to go back,” Doll said Wednesday.

Doll, 62, will be filing to run in the Republican primary. Already officially in the race are Finney County Commissioner Lon Pishny, 70, and former State Rep. Reynaldo Mesa, 60. Doll said he is hearing rumors one or two more people could jump in the GOP primary before the June 2020 filing deadline.

The three have known each other for years and all have served in elected office at the local level.

Pishny

Pishny, who has a financial services business, previously was an elected member of the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees and an appointed member to the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System board. He’s a member of the Statewide Broadband Expansion Planning Task Force and said he’s learned about issues elsewhere in the state as a member of the Kansas Association of Counties board.

Pishny was the first to file, on Aug. 9, and said he’s been encouraged to run for the Legislature. When he was a solo practitioner in a financial services business, he did not think he could adequately serve clients while spending time in Topeka. He brought in a business partner in recent years and now is in a position when he can be out of the office.

“I thoroughly enjoy what I’ve been doing as a Finney County Commissioner,” Pishny said, and he sees serving as a State Senator as an expansion of that role.

The 39th District covers 10 counties: Finney, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Haskell, Morton, Stanton, Stevens, and Wichita.

“I want to get out this fall and listen to what people believe is the most important,” Pishny said when asked about priority issues. He thinks the need for high-speed connectivity in rural Kansas crosses over a range of fields, from education to healthcare to business.

“I really dislike labels just in general,” he said, but he tries to live by Biblical principles and also tries to “watch the pocketbook,”

“I’m a best-bid kind of person,” he said, and hopefully, that is the low bid, he said. But in making decisions, he looks at the consequences, he said.

He considers the candidate field - “ all friends,” he said of Mesa and Doll - and thinks he would “bring a level of maturity” that comes from his experience.

Mesa

Reynaldo Mesa officially entered the race Aug. 13. Born and raised in Garden City, he’s a realtor in Garden City and an office manager for a family-owned plumbing business. He’s also a former mayor and city commissioner.

Mesa served one term in the Kansas House of Representatives and dropped out of the race for a second term in the 123rd District. The withdrawal from the race came too late to keep his name off the 2012 Republican primary ballot, and Doll won the House seat after a Mesa-Doll primary.

Mesa cited the demands of his job as then-leader of the Garden City Chamber of Commerce when he halted his campaign in 2012. He said he’s always had the desire “to go back and serve,” and now his children are older and circumstances have changed.

Mesa describes himself as a “fiscal conservative and probably a little more moderate” on social issues.

“The contrast I think is going to be the ability to get things done,” Mesa said. He’s the “doer” in the race, he said. He cited his role in the creation of Garden City Downtown Vision and the start of the Southwest Kansas Coalition.

Ten years ago, Mesa was statewide co-chairman for Sam Brownback’s first race for governor. “Sam was a good man,” Mesa said, and he had no regrets. But Mesa also thinks the state “is in a much better place than it was a few years ago.”

The Brownback administration was criticized for tax cuts that compelled the state to chop funding for programs. “Some of this stuff is not rocket science,” Mesa said. If things aren’t working, he said, “you’ve got to be able to shift and pivot.” “You do it in your own personal life,” he said, or in business.

Mesa said he has no issues with Pishny or Doll and doesn’t necessarily see this as a race against them. “I’m running toward the finish line,” he said.

Doll

“Being in the State Legislature was never a goal of mine,” said self-employed John Doll, who served in the House for two terms before defeating conservative Republican Sen. Larry Powell in the 2016 Senate primary.

If a candidate more aligned with his political philosophy of how government should be run had entered the race, Doll said, he wouldn’t have run. But he regards Pishny and Mesa as conservatives who would steer the state back toward the Brownback tax-cut years.

Early on, Doll was a Democrat. Independent gubernatorial candidate Greg Orman asked Doll to be his lieutenant governor running mate in the 2018 election year and Doll dropped his Republican affiliation. The Orman-Doll ticket lost, garnering 6.5 percent of the vote.

As an independent in the Senate this year, Doll served on no committees. This summer, he changed his affiliation to Republican and is expected to be appointed to committees in 2020.

When he decided to rejoin Republicans, Doll said, it was with the goal of serving on committees and not for campaign purposes, because he did not expect to be running for re-election.

“I don’t make decisions based on a political future,” he said, and knows his exit from the GOP to run on the independent ticket in 2018 is going to be “a liability” in the 2020 race. He said he still believes Orman was the best candidate for governor. “I thought it would be a win for rural Kansas,” he said, and he decided to join the Orman ticket was “a gamble I would make.”

This year, Doll protested the shortage of western Kansans appointed by the new Kelly Administration and let his hair go uncut during the session. When the governor named two former legislators from the region - Stephen Morris, R-Hugoton, and Janis Lee, D-Hays - as co-chairmen of her tax reform council, Doll had his hair cut.

“I love competition, and this is going to be a lot of fun,” Doll said of the crowded primary race.