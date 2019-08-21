Drop-off and pick-up zones for USD 350 students are part of a new traffic flow plan at St. John which focuses on one-way traffic in front of schools.

School starts in St. John on Thursday and those dropping off or picking up students will need to note there are new traffic rules in place.

"For a long time it's been kind of a mess out there with people stopping in the middle of the street and kids running between cars," said USD 350 Superintendent Josh Meyer. "There hasn't been a lot of room for parking and sometimes people get blocked in at peek times of the day."

A solution to the traffic flow problem in front of St. John Elementary, in particular, has been a long time coming. In 2018, the school requested the city of St. John to commission a traffic study for the streets around the school, most importantly 4th Street, 5th Street and Monroe.

"We talked about making it a one-way, about putting together a better plan," Meyer said. "We worked with the city on this as engineering and construction could then be paid for by the Kansas Department of Transportation, by way of the commissioned study."

Since spring 2019, a road construction crew brought to town by Trans-Systems has been working on creating a larger loading and unloading zone for students in front of the district buildings. A handicapped entrance (curbing change) has been added in front of the Ida Long Goodman Library, and parking spots have been moved. Parallel parking in front of the library has been changed to angled slots, and one-way traffic only will be allowed through the area, with drivers entering 5th Street from Pearl and proceeding around to Monroe and out to 4th Street.

St. John City Police Officer Tori Perez said the sheriff's department would have patrol in the area making sure everyone obeying the new traffic flow rules and the city would have officers out at peek drop-off and pick-up times as needed.

"We just want everyone to have a safe school year," she said. "The new traffic flow patterns should work well to make sure the safety of our children is a priority."

The public parking lot now also has only one-way traffic and must be accessed from the alley off of 4th Street.

Maps detailed the new traffic flow plan can be found in this newspaper, online with the school district and on Facebook with the City of St. John and City of St. John Police Department.