One person was injured Saturday morning following a shooting at Lazy Toad Bar.

The victim suffered serious injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, according to a news release from Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones.

Jones said the victim was also run over by the suspect vehicle.

Police responded about 2:11 a.m. to the bar located at 5331 S.W. 22nd Place.

Jones said police don't currently have a suspect in custody and information regarding the shooting is still being developed.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785)

234-0007.

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.