Riverside Baptist Church's Clothing Closet will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1100 W. 21st Ave., Hutchinson. Clothing items are free to those who need them. The Closet is also accepting donations. Call Karen for more information at 620-899-2916. Riverside Baptist Church welcomes you to join in worship this week. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., Sunday morning worship is at 10:45 a.m., Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m. The church phone number is 620-662-4126.

You are invited to the Christian Women’s Luncheon “Your Best Investment,” 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Atrium Hotel and Convention Center. The program includes "Choose an Investment" fundraiser and raffle, and "Investing Your Life" by Melanie Golightly. Luncheon and program are $11 all-inclusive for reservations, call Jan at 620-665-1027. Reservations must be honored or canceled. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

The members at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 East 12th will celebrate Education Sunday this week with worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. During the 8:30 service, Sunday School and Youth Club teachers and board members will be installed for the new school year. A social time with coffee and donuts at 9:45 a.m. and children will meet their new teachers. At the 11 a.m. service, 4-year-olds will receive a Children's Illustrated Bible, second graders receive a Children's Beginner Catechism, and fourth graders receive a new Bible. Adult Nurture meets at 2 p.m. On Monday, the ELC Board meet at 5 p.m. and Circle III meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Circle II and Head Start meet at 1 p.m. Members will serve supper at the Soup Kitchen, and Church Council meets at 7 p.m. "Hammer of God" Bible Study is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday at 1:30 p.m. will be Bible Study at Good Samaritan, and the Women's Bible Study Group will meet at 7 p.m. with a new book, "Being Lutheran," by Trevor Sutton.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Fellowship Group 1 will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Village Inn. Church Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The bell choir will practice at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Emanuel’s youth groups will meet Aug. 21. Youth in grades 6-8 will meet at 7 p.m. to talk about confirmation and activities for the coming year. This is a required meeting for confirmation youth and parents. Parental consent and medical forms will be filled out and used throughout the year. The senior league meeting is for youth (and their parents) in grades 9-12, and they’ll do some planning and announce the summer 2020 Trip. Bring any ideas that you would like to share.

Join us at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, this Sunday as guest speaker Neeley Pickard with Open Door Pregnancy Center brings a message from Psalm 139:13-14, “Life is Precious," as we all come together in one service at 9 a.m. followed by fellowship time. Adult Christian education classes are at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Little Stars toddler group will meet at the church on Thursday, starting at 9:30 a.m. Call the church office at 665-5549 for more information on a ladies’ exercise class that meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey will bring the message, "Paul: Faith Provides Freedom," taken from 2 Corinthians 3: 1-25. This summer, we have explored the faith for which the ‘Ancients’ were commended, including Noah, Abraham, Issac, Jacob, Joseph, Moses, Joshua, Ruth, Daniel and Mary. Sunday, we will consider Paul and his faith, which provides freedom. A new study will begin on Wednesday Night Bible Study at 7 p.m.

Services this Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church begin at 8 and 10:15 a.m. Heaven's Gate, a contemporary Christian music group from Wichita Good Shepherd Episcopal Chu,rch, will be with us during the late service. Everyone is welcome to stay for our weekly coffee fellowship after the service in the Parish Hall. Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Our adult Bible study is at 10 a.m. each week in the Parish Hall and is led by Fr. Larry Carver. UTX Youth Group resumes on Aug. 21st at 6:30 pm. Our Thursday morning Men's Bible study begins at 7 am in the Parish Hall. Holy Communion Service will be held at Wesley Towers at 2 pm on the 22nd. Grace Episcopal Church is located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr. Visitors are always welcome!

Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church, 300 W. 10th Ave, invites you to All Ages Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Worship Service at 10:45 a.m. At 2 p.m. Sunday will be Mary Wallsten's 70th birthday celebration in Fellowship Hall. Youth Fellowship is at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18. United Methodists Women with Friends will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Also, Saturday at 2 p.m. Margaret Ring's 80th birthday celebration will be in Fellowship Hall. Please, no gifts for Margaret's celebration. Seekers group is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. A time of coffee and fellowship follows with Sunday School at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "The Things We Say - Part 7: No Ordinary God." Scripture text will be read from Roman's 1:16-20. Friday morning, Aug. 23, volunteers will meet at the church at 9 a.m. Sandwiches will be prepared for the United Way workday. Donations for Salthawk Community Supports begins again. The church phone number is 620-662-9439.

First Baptist Church, 800 N Main, invites you to join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. A message titled “Blindness, The I's have it“ will be given by Pastor Rishawn Austin. There will be women's Bible study at 6 p.m. Monday and men's Bible study at 7 p.m. Thursday. You are welcome to join us at these times.