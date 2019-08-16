A gooseneck trailer came apart Monday south of Pratt, causing a fire and shutdown of U.S. Highway S. 281 for a short time.

A mechanical failure with a wheel assembly on a flatbed, gooseneck trailer resulted in a couple of small grass fires, destroyed tires and rims plus a set of tires sitting in a field north of Sawyer on Aug. 12.

Around 1:30 p.m. Martin Ibarra, 43 of Macksville, was southbound on U.S. 281 in a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and pulling a gooseneck trailer when the trailer wheel assembly on the passenger side suffered mechanical failure about a mile north of Sawyer, said Pratt County Undersheriff Max Barrett.

A set of dual wheels broke off the axle and came to a stop in a field while the other set of wheels on the passenger side caught fire. Ibarra got the pickup and trailer pulled to the edge of the road and got the pickup unhooked from the trailer that was hauling a Bobcat loader, silage bags and other equipment. Sawyer firefighters were quickly on scene and put out two small grass fires plus the burning tires on the set of duals still on the trailer. There was no damage to the items on the trailer.

The edge of the trailer was still on the highway so the Bobcat was unloaded and used to lift up the end of the trailer so it could be moved from the highway and further into the ditch. Pratt County Sheriff’s Officers, Sawyer Fire Department and Kansas Department of Transportation responded to the scene. The KDOT helped direct traffic until the trailer could be cleared off the road.

Ibarra was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. Neither Ibarra, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, nor the firefighters were injured in the incident.



