1. Back to School Bash at the Splash: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Salt City Splash Aquatic Center, Carey Park. Enjoy a special back-to-school night at Salt City Splash. Kids under 18 years old will swim for free while parents swim for $2. There are free hot dogs, sno-cones, and bottled water. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County will be providing games and prizes. Children can also enter to win one of two bikes that will be given away. Please bring school supplies to donate to First Call for Help Reno County.

2. Joy of Song fundraiser: 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Norwich City Park, Norwich. One Achord, the a capella quartet from Anthony will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. RedZ food truck will arrive at 6 p.m. The event is by free-will donation, with proceeds benefiting the Prairie Connection, a nonprofit newspaper in Harper that has published since 1994.

3. Space Out Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17, Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. For information: 620-662-2305, carlas@cosmo.org. Family day at the Cosmosphere with free programming for kids – from little tikes to grade school -- as well as guided tours.

4. Family Fun Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17, Hutchinson Zoo, 6 Emerson Loop East, Carey Park, Hutchinson. The zoo will have food trucks, bounce houses, animal feedings, train rides, and more -- all with free admission.

5. Third Saturday Cycles - Yoder: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 17, DCI Park, Hutchinson. Enjoy a group ride to Yoder for breakfast at Carriage Crossing, then ride back. All levels of cycling abilities are welcome. Bring your bike, a helmet and water. The ride will leave promptly at 7:30 a.m. from DCI Park at 2nd and Main in Hutchinson.