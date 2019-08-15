BUHLER — Flowers are blooming in the parking lots at Buhler High School. Inspirational words and dashes of humor are rising from the hot pavement.

For $20 paid to the Buhler High School Student Council, a student could reserve a parking space for the entire year. This year, seniors were given a bonus: At no extra charge, they could paint their space.

They had to have their planned artwork approved first, and Buhler High School librarian Janea Gray said she didn't think anyone tried to push the envelope. The designs were "very individual" and "awesome," Gray said.

Students supplied their own exterior latex paint and brushes, and the painting began last week. About 40 students took up the chance to paint their space and that has prompted growing interest. "We'll probably open it back up," Gray said Wednesday.

Sunflowers were a recurring motif, and one senior painted a sunflower, a bumblebee and the message: "Be Happy."

"Occasionally I'll hit someone w/ my car. So sue me," painted one senior. "If youre (sic) reading this Im (sic) late," painted another student.

One space shows the sun, the moon and stars. And another space has a prayer: "Lord I think of your love like the low winter sun and as I gaze I am blinded in the light of your brightness."

The artwork will be covered Friday. That's the first day of classes for seniors.