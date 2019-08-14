A man suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after the sport utility vehicle he was driving struck the rear of a pickup truck that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:40 a.m. on I-70 near the 57th Street exit in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Jeep Liberty SUV was westbound on I-70 when it traveled onto the right shoulder and struck a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck in the rear. The patrol said the Ford was legally parked on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Marcus Dwayne Jennings, 36, of Kansas City, Kan. Jennings was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital with what were described as serious injuries. The patrol said Jennings was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, identified as Paul R. Shirey Jr., 55, of Wichita, was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital with what was described as a possible injury. The patrol said Shirey was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were reported to be alone in their vehicles.